Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Chandigarh reported one more death due to coronavirus, while 52 fresh cases took the tally to 1,426, according to the medical bulletin on Saturday.

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman succumbed to the infection on Friday at a local hospital here. She was a chronic diabetic patient, the bulletin said.

The death toll in the city has risen to 24.

The fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in several areas including sector 3, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 30, 32, 38, 45, 51, Maloya and Hallomajra, it said.

As many as 52 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection. A total of 872 people have been cured so far, the bulletin said.

A total of 17,067 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 15,560 tested negative while reports in 78 cases are awaited, it said.

There are 529 active COVID-19 cases as of now.

