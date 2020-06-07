India News | COVID-19: One More Death in Punjab, 93 Fresh Cases Reported

Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) Another COVID-19 patient died in Punjab pushing the death toll to 51 as the state witnessed a sharp jump of 93 new coronavirus cases, officials said on Sunday.

A 62-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday night, officials said, adding that the Ludhiana resident was suffering from a kidney disease.

Also Read | Haryana Reports 496 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 4,448: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 7, 2020.

With 93 fresh cases reported on Sunday, the COVID-19 tally has jumped to 2,608 in the state, a health bulletin said.

Thirty five cases were reported in Amritsar, followed by 23 in Jalandhar, 10 in Ludhiana, seven in Patiala, five in Sangrur, three each in Faridkot and Gurdaspur, two in Pathankot and one each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Mohali and Barnala, it said.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: Religious Places to Remain Closed, Inter-State Travel Barred in Revised Lockdown Guidelines.

Of them, 14 people contracted the virus outside Punjab.

Fourteen coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the figure of cured people to 2,106, the bulletin said.

There are 451 active cases in the state as of now.

Amritsar continues to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 469 coronavirus cases, followed by 293 in Jalandhar, 242 in Ludhiana, 159 in Tarn Taran, 151 in Gurdaspur, 135 in Hoshiarpur, 133 in Patiala, 126 in Mohali, 106 in SBS Nagar, 109 in Sangrur, 88 in Pathankot, 72 in Faridkot, 71 in Rupnagar, 70 each in Muktsar and Fatehgarh Sahib, 66 in Moga, 55 in Bathinda, 47 in Fazilka, 46 in Ferozepur, 40 in Kapurthala, 34 in Mansa and 26 in Barnala.

Three patients are critical and on ventilator support. A total of 1,24,266 samples have been taken so far for testing, it said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)