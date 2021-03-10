Gandhinagar, Mar 10 (PTI) Over 16 lakh people were fined in Gujarat in six months that ended on January 6 for not wearing masks in public places amid the coronavirus pandemic, the legislative Assembly was told on Wednesday.

As many as 16.78 lakh people were fined by police as they were caught roaming around without a face mask, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said in a written reply in the Assembly.

Though no specific amount was mentioned in the reply, the total sum of penalty would come around Rs 150 crore as the fine for not wearing a mask is Rs 1,000 since August 11.

In July-end last year, the state government had increased the fine for not wearing face masks to Rs 500 from Rs 200.

Then on August 11, the fine was increased to Rs 1000 after a High Court directive in this regard to stem the spread of the virus.

Thus, of the total 16.78 lakh persons penalised during the last six months as on January 6, some would have paid Rs 200 or Rs 500 as penalty while majority of them would have paid Rs 1,000 fine each.

Ahmedabad city topped the charts with 2.06 lakh persons being penalised in six months, followed by 1.38 lakh in Surat city, 98,749 in Kheda district and 72,217 in Gandhinagar district.

