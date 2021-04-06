New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Commuters, who fall in the essential category, will be allowed to travel in Delhi Metro during night curfew beginning Tuesday amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) said, "Entry in Delhi metro from 10 pm to 5 am will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in essential category as per government order, after verification of their valid IDs by DMRC or Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel."

Delhi Police has urged people to complete their journey before curfew. "All metro users are requested who not fall in the essential category may complete the journey and reach their destination by 10 pm as you are not allowed to travel after 10 pm to 5 am in the night in metro as per govt order till April 30," DCP Metro tweeted.

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital till April 30.

The government has, however, said, there will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew.

"People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.

It further said that private doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will also be allowed during curfew hours by showing a valid ID card.

Passengers traveling to and from the airport, railway stations, and bus stands will also be allowed to travel after showing valid tickets. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment will also be allowed to travel during curfew hours.

"Public transport such as buses, Delhi Metro, autos, and taxis will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew," the government said.

Delhi government has allowed free movement to people of all departments engaged in essential services during curfew hours.

The Delhi government's order said that the night curfew is applicable to the movement of the people and not too necessary goods and essential services.

Delhi reported 5,100 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the latest Delhi government health bulletin on Tuesday evening. (ANI)

