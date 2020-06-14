India News | COVID-19 Patient Dies, 31 More Test Positive in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jun 14 (PTI) Uttarakhand on Sunday reported the death of a 61-year-old novel coronavirus patient, taking the toll to 24, while the state's virus count climbed to 1,816 with 31 more people testing positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The elderly man had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and died at AIIMS, Rishikesh. The hospital authorities said he died of septic shock.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported in Dehradun, followed by Tehri (9), Haridwar (5), Uttarkashi (3) and one each in Chamoli, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts, the state health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,078 people in Uttarakhand have recovered from the infection, nine have migrated out of the state and 24 have died. PTI ALM

