Hubli (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): To prevent depression and other mental health issues, many coronavirus patients staying at an isolation centre at BCM hostel in Hubli on Saturday were heard singing morale-boosting songs.

In a few minutes long video, the inmates of the ward can be seen clapping together along while striking a chord with each other, in what can be described as a vow to defeat the deadly virus.

As the pandemic has affected many areas of daily life, including mental health, the patients were allowed to breathe fresh air and sing as per their desire and it not only made the atmosphere of the ward lively but also encouraged the healthcare workers serving at the center amid the pandemic.

It appears the BCM hostel has devised a strategy to prevent people from getting into depression and anxiety during the coronavirus times.

According to the Health Ministry, Karnataka so far has recorded as many as 55115 cases of coronavirus. Out of the total, 33,211 are active cases, 20,757 have been migrated/cured/discharged. Around 1,147 have died after contracting the virus in the state. (ANI)

