Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday raised the penalty for not wearing face mask in a public place to Rs 500 from Rs 200 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"The penalty for not wearing a mask has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500," said AMC.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif on Her Instagram Page: 'You're Not Seeing the Moments of Insecurity and Unhappiness'.

On July 10, Uttar Pradesh government had issued a notification raising the penalty for not wearing face mask in public from Rs 100 to Rs 500.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Gujarat has reported 41,820 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 10,613 active cases, 29,162 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,045 fatalities as of July 13. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Issues Circular Advising Strict Isolation/Quarantine at Home for Those Who Get Tested for COVID-19 and Awaiting Result.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)