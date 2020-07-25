Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 25 (ANI): All ministers, MLAs, officers and staff, who would attend the Nagaland Assembly session beginning July 30, have to carry their negative COVID-19 test results, according to the state government.

The speaker of the Nagaland Assembly said that all those coming to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat premises on July 30, whether to attend the Session or as part of the supporting staff of the Assembly Secretariat, would have to undergo the COVID-19 test and carry the test results with them, said the release.

The state government has made the provision of sample collection of all the above mentioned for the Assembly session will be done on July 26 starting from 12 pm to 4 pm.

The state Assembly session will be held on July 30. (ANI)

