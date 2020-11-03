New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Despite the coronavirus pandemic, a heavy footfall was seen in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar on Monday, amid the festive season.

Speaking to ANI, Srishti, one of the customers, said, "Yes, it is risky but what can we do? Life has to go on normally. It is very crowded. We are scared but we have to go about our daily chores. How long can one sit at home?"

A large number of people were seen flouting social distancing norms here while some of them were roaming without a mask.

However, police personnel also ensured that COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

"I have come here ahead of Karwachauth and Diwali but till when can one sit at home? We have to step out for work. We are following social distancing," said Manj, another customer.

A shopkeeper who sells imitation jewellery in the Sadar Bazaar market said, "Not many customers were coming here. This market was almost closed for the past six months as customers were not coming but ahead of the festivals, people have started stepping out."

Another shopkeeper, who runs a stall of decorative items here said that his business has been badly hit due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Delhi has 34,173 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

