India News | COVID-19: Plea Claims Exorbitant Hosp Bills, HC Seeks Reply

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has sought a reply from KJ Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre, a charitable institution in the metropolis, on a plea filed by some slum-dwellers alleging it charged them an exorbitant amount for their coronavirus treatment.

In an order passed on Friday, a bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and MN Jamdar also directed the Maharashtra government and the state charity commissioner to inquire into whether Somaiya Hospital reserves the mandatory 10 percent beds and provides free treatment to those belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS).

The court was hearing a plea filed by one Abdul Sheikh, and six others, all residents of a slum rehabilitation building in Bandra.

As per the plea filed through advocate Vivek Shukla, the petitioners were admitted to Somaiya hospital on April 14 after they tested positive for coronavirus.

The hospital then charged them a total of rupees 12.5 lakh for treatment and threatened they wouldn't be discharged if they failed to pay the money, the plea says.

The petitioners told HC they borrowed money to pay the hospital bills.

On being discharged two weeks later, they sought a refund, wrote to the state and the BMC seeking action, and after failing to get any response, approached HC.

The plea said the hospital charged them illegally for they should have been provided free treatment.

The petitioners also submitted their bills in court to prove their allegations.

Besides seeking a refund, the petitioners urged the court to direct state authorities to publish data of available beds, treatment facilities etc for COVID-19 patients belonging to the economically weaker section.

"The hospital is run by a charitable trust and, therefore, as per Bombay Charitable Trust Act, it is supposed to reserve 10 percent beds, and provide subsidised treatment for the poor," advocate Shukla said.

"We approached the court as there is an endemic going on and the hospital cannot behave in this manner, exploiting the poor seeking treatment," he said.

The court directed the state and charity commissioner to clarify if Somaiya hospital was bound to reserve 10 percent beds for EWS, and if so, then on what terms and conditions.

"They (petitioners) have made serious allegations regarding alleged exorbitant charges collected by respondent no.1 (Somaiya hospital) from the petitioners who were admitted in the hospital for the treatment of COVID," the court said.

"The respondent no.1 shall also indicate in the affidavit in reply whether similar charges at the same rates were recovered from other patients also who were admitted for the treatment of COVID," the court said.

The hospital has been directed to file its reply within a week's time.

