Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 (PTI) Senior BJD leader and Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was put on ventilator support after his health condition deteriorated, the ruling party in Odisha said on Saturday.

Maharathy, also a former minister, tested positive on September 14.

Also Read | Gurugram Woman Alleges Rape by Head Constable on Multiple Occasions, FIR Registered.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has spoken to his family members and prayed for the lawmaker's speedy recovery, a BJD statement said.

Maharathy is among the 51 lawmakers of the state to have contracted the virus.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla’s Hot Shirtless Pictures Will Make You Jealous of Rubina Dilaik.

Meanwhile, Patnaik also congratulated Shehnaz Begum, a nonagenarian from Sambalpur, on recovering from COVID-19.

"Her victory over the deadly disease symbolises Odisha's resilience in the face of adversity," he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)