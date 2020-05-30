India News | COVID-19 Positive Woman Delivers Baby at AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh, May 30 (PTI) A COVID-19 positive woman had a safe delivery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Saturday.

The 30-year-old woman, who has no symptoms of the disease, had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday morning.

Also Read | Odisha Sings 'Bande Utkal Janani' in Unison to Express Solidarity For COVID Warriors.

All arrangements were made hurriedly to ensure she had a safe delivery, head of the institute's maternity ward Latika Uniyal said.

Both the mother and child are doing fine, she said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 2,940 Coronavirus Cases, 99 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; State COVID-19 Tally Rises to 65,168, Fatality Toll Reaches 2,197.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)