Shimla, Sep 23 (PTI) A 54-year-old woman who had tested positive for the coronavirus last week allegedly killed herself at a hospital in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh early Wednesday, police said.

The woman was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after she tested positive for the virus on September 18, Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla told PTI.

Also Read | TIME 100 Most Influential People List 2020: PM Narendra Modi Among Most Influential Leaders With Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden & Others; Check Full List.

She hanged herself to death from an iron grille outside the Covid care ward at 12.10 am, Chawla said.

The SP said a report from the hospital has been sought and inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC have been initiated. Her postmortem report is awaited.

Also Read | Moto E7 Plus Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

He said he has discussed the incident with Shimla Deputy Commissioner Omapati Jamwal and sought a magisterial inquiry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)