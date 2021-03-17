Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): The COVID-19 positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has increased to 4.3 per cent with 54 per cent of the total cases being reported from Indore and Bhopal, informed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday.

"The COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 4.3 per cent with 54 per cent of the total cases from Indore and Bhopal. Cases have been rising in Jabalpur too," Chauhan said while addressing a press conference after planting samplings at a smart city project in Bhopal.

He further said, "Night curfew in Bhopal and Indore will begin from 10 pm tonight till further notice. Movement of only essential services and commodities to be allowed," he added.

Later in the day, Chauhan attended a virtual meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of states regarding the rising COVID-19 cases being reported across the country.

In the meeting, PM Modi called for quick and decisive steps to stop the emerging second wave of COVID-19.

"We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of corona and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps. Today in India, more than 96 per cent of the cases have recovered. India is one of those countries where the fatality rate is one of the lowest," PM Modi said.

He further said, "It has now become necessary for us to become pro-active. Making micro-containment zones, wherever necessary, is very important if we want to limit the spread of the COVID-19 wave. We must not let our guards down at this crucial hour."

In light of the rising cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered a night curfew in Bhopal and Indore from March 17 until further orders.

Coronavirus cases across the country have been on the rise in the last few days, with as many as 28,903 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 2,34,406 active cases. (ANI)

