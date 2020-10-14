Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) The overall COVID-19 positivity rate in Pune division in Maharashtra is on the decline, a senior official said on Wednesday.

However, there is a possibility of another COVID-19 wave during December-January period due to a multitude of factors, he told reporters.

"As far as the Pune division is concerned, the overall positivity rate is on the decline. However, going by the alerts issued by the Centre and views of experts, we might face another wave in December and January," Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said.

He listed factors like reopening of the economyon a large scale and upcoming festive season for the apprehension about another possible spike in cases.

"On their parts, Pune district administration and civic bodies are prioritising strengthening of infrastructure and are reaching out to masses to create awareness," he said.

Rao said the first phase of 'My family my responsibility' initiative was completed on October 10 during which 70,000 suspected patients were identified, and 14,000 of them tested positive for coronavirus.

"In the first phase, we could reach out to 94per cent of the total population in the Pune division. Our aim is to reach out to the 100 per cent population in the second phase, which started on Wednesday," he said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district has reached 3,10,430 with the single-day addition of 1,237 new patients.

At the same time 3,137 people were discharged, taking the tally of recoveries to 2,78,104 in the district.

The cumulative death toll stands at 7,297.

