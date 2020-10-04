Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 4 (ANI): Assam recorded 1,813 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

"The situation of COVID-19 is better in Assam. The positive rate is less than 3, it is going down. In the next two months, we are hopeful that we will be able to control the situation," said Assam minister of state for health Pijush Hazarika.

"We're following all the health precautions like washing hands, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distance. The pandemic situation will get better in the comings months," said a local resident.

With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count is at 65,49,374, including 9,37,625 active cases in the country.

The count also includes 55,09,967 cured and discharged or migrated cases and 1,01,782 deaths, as per the MoHFW. (ANI)

