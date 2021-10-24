Puducherry, Oct 24 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry logged 61 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours as the overall tally rose to 1,27,735, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Sunday.

Also Read | Zika Virus in Uttar Pradesh: First Patient Found Infected in Kanpur, 10 Teams Set Up To Check the Spread of Virus.

Two more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday pushing the death toll to 1,857, Director of the Health department G Sriramulu said in a release.

Also Read | Mathura Jail Mulling To Propose Jail-Themed Restaurant Outside Its Premises.

The 61 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,456 samples and were spread over Puducherry (37), Mahe (12), Karaikal (11) and Yanam (one).

The number of active cases stood at 467 with 88 undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 379 in home isolation, the Health department Director said.

Further, Sriramulu said as many as 49 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries climbed to 1,25,411.

He said the department has so far tested 18.94 lakh samples and found 16 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.77 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.18 per cent respectively.

The Health department has so far administered 11,00,316 doses and they comprised 7,17,902 first doses and 3,82,414 second doses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)