India News | COVID-19: Pune Cases Rise by 365 to Reach 11,925 on Sunday

Pune, Jun 14 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 365 in the last 24 hours to reach 11,925, an official said on Sunday.

The death toll reached 498 as 13 people lost their lives to the infection on Sunday, he added.

Pune city limits accounted for 316 of the 365 cases, taking its coronavirus count to 9,764.

The number of cases in Pimpri Chinchwad increased by 28 to reach 1,145, while the number of cases in rural and cantonment areas stood at 1,016, he said.

