Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | COVID-19: Pune Cases Rise by 365 to Reach 11,925 on Sunday

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 10:10 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | COVID-19: Pune Cases Rise by 365 to Reach 11,925 on Sunday

Pune, Jun 14 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 365 in the last 24 hours to reach 11,925, an official said on Sunday.

The death toll reached 498 as 13 people lost their lives to the infection on Sunday, he added.

Also Read | Five Train Services Suspended From Tomorrow at Anand Vihar Railway Station, Will Operate From Old Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

Pune city limits accounted for 316 of the 365 cases, taking its coronavirus count to 9,764.

The number of cases in Pimpri Chinchwad increased by 28 to reach 1,145, while the number of cases in rural and cantonment areas stood at 1,016, he said.

Also Read | Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement