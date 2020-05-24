India News | COVID-19: Pune Count Touches 5,694, Death Toll Now 272

Pune, May 24 (PTI) Pune district's COVID-19 tally reached 5,694 on Sunday after 258 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, while the death toll touched 272 as eight people succumbed to the infection, an official said.

Pune city accounted for 186 of the 258 new cases, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad with 46 and cantonment and rural areas with 26, he added.

"Pune city has 4,859 COVID-19 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 345 and rural areas 490," he said.

