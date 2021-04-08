Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol wrote to Maharashtra Health Minister and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar urging them for transfer of ventilator beds from the states where the COVID-19 situation is under control.

Pune district registered 10,907 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths and 7,832 recoveries yesterday.

"If surge in new cases continues, we could have a dearth of ventilator beds. I have written to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar requesting the transfer of ventilators beds from the states where COVID-19 is under control," Mohol told ANI.

As Maharashtra is witnessing a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, he said: "We are continuously trying to increase the number of beds. The number of beds is sufficient in the current situation but if it goes on like this, then there will be a shortage. We are making more efforts for procuring ventilator beds."

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 59,907 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths. (ANI)

