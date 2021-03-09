Chandigarh, Mar 9 (PTI) Punjab reported 1,036 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the state's caseload to 1,90,647 and the death toll to 5,961, while the Union Territory of Chandigarh recorded 105 fresh infections.

The number of active cases of the disease in Punjab increased to 8,522 from 8,020 on Monday, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the new cases, SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur reported 145 each, Ludhiana 125 and Patiala 120.

A total of 505 more patients were discharged from hospitals in Punjab after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons in the state to 1,76,164, according to the bulletin.

Twenty-five patients are critical and on ventilator support, while 157 others are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 52,36,903 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's COVID-19 infection tally jumped to 22,502 on Tuesday as 105 more people tested positive for the disease, according to a medical bulletin issued by the administration.

The death toll in the union territory stands at 356, and the number of active cases rose to 778 from 725 on Monday, the bulletin showed.

Fifty-two patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 21,368, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,70,350 samples have been taken for testing so far and of these, 2,46,880 tested negative, while reports of 146 were awaited, it showed. PTI CHS

