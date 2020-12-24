Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) Punjab's death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,260 on Thursday as the state recorded 17 more fatalities, while the caseload surged to 1,64,505 with 373 fresh infections, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 4,812 active cases in the state, the bulletin stated.

Mohali reported 75 new cases, Jalandhar 57 and Pathankot 41, among other districts.

A total of 469 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,54,433, the bulletin said.

Twelve critical patients are on ventilator support while 96 are on oxygen support, it said.

So far, 37,62,120 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said.

