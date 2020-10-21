Chandigarh, Oct 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 4,060 on Wednesday after 23 more people succumbed to the disease, while the tally reached 1,29,088 with 499 new cases, according to a medical bulletin.

Four deaths each were reported from Bathinda and Ludhiana, three each from Patiala and Amritsar, two from Jalandhar and one each from Faridkot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Mohali and Sangrur, the bulletin said.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27; Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to Hold Talks With S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases include Jalandhar (83), Mohali (53), Amritsar (53) and Ludhiana (47).

There are 4,808 active cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin

Also Read | INS Kavaratti to be Commissioned Into Indian Navy by General MM Naravane at Vishakhapatnam Tomorrow; Know All Details About Anti-Submarine Warfare Stealth Corvette.

A total of 562 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,20,220.

Thirty-one critical patients are on ventilator support, while 121 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 23,85,846 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)