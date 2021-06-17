Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) With 726 fresh cases of COVID-19, the infection tally in Punjab rose to 5,90,556 on Thursday while 32 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,738, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 9,479 from 10,046 on Wednesday.

Deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Barnala, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Ludhiana.

Jalandhar reported 79 infections, followed by 64 each in Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana and 54 in Bathinda, among the fresh cases. The state's positivity rate stands at 1.28 per cent.

With 1,255 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured people reached 5,65,339, according to the bulletin.

There are 164 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 478 other critical patients and 2,117 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,02,45,131 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 32 cases, taking the infection tally to 61,310, according to the medical bulletin.

Three more people died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 802.

The number of active cases dropped to 432, as per the bulletin.

With 96 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured people reached 60,076, as per the bulletin. A total of 5,46,381 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,83,822 tested negative while reports of 8 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

