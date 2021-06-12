Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Punjab on Saturday registered less than 1,000 cases of coronavirus infections after almost three months.

The state reported 979 cases, taking the total count of infections to 5,86,947, while 56 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,503, said a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 14,064 from 15,306 on Friday.

Six deaths were reported from Amritsar and five each from Fazilka, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Patiala, among fatalities which took place in the last 24-hours.

Amritsar reported 99 infections, followed by 92 in Ludhiana, 91 in Jalandhar and 79 in Bathinda, among fresh cases.

The state's positivity rate dropped to 1.78 per cent from 2.05 per cent on Friday.

With 2,135 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,57,380, the bulletin said.

There are 195 critical patients who are on ventilator support, besides 604 other critical patients while 2,659 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 99,96,859 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Chandigarh, meanwhile, registered 58 cases, taking the infection tally to 61,056, said another medical bulletin from the Union Territory.

Three more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 786.

The number of active cases dropped to 540 from 564 the day before, the bulletin said.

With 79 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 59,727, the bulletin added.

A total of 5,37,582 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,75,286 tested negative while reports of 23 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

