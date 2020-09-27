Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 15 more deaths and 2,084 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking the total number of fatalities to 1,441 while the case tally rose to 1,28,859.

According to officials, one death each was reported from -- Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar and Udaipur.

At 373, the maximum cases were reported from Jaipur followed by Jodhpur (290), Udaipur (106), and Alwar (105).

A total of 1,07,718 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far in the state and the number of active cases is 19,700.

