Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 146 deaths and 8,398 positive cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 7,080 and the infection tally to 8,79,664.

Jaipur reported the highest number of 35 deaths, followed by 12 each in Jodhpur and Bikaner, according to an official report.

Udaipur and Bikaner reported 11 deaths each.

Of the fresh positive cases, the maximum of 2,676 were reported from Jaipur, while 620 and 550 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jodhpur and Udaipur respectively.

A total of 7,13,129 persons have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 1,59,455.

