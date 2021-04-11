Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) Rajasthan on Sunday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths which pushed the toll to 2,926, while 5,105 fresh cases took the tally in the state to 3,63,793, according to an official report.

Two deaths each were reported from Jodhpur and Rajsamand and one death each in Bundi, Bikaner, Kota, Dungarpur, Sikar and Jaipur, it said.

Of the fresh cases, the highest number was reported from Udaipur (864) while 666 cases were registered in Jodhpur and 648 in Jaipur, the report said.

It said 3,28,881 people have recovered from theinfection and the number of active cases at present is 31,986 in the state.

