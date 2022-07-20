Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 246 new Covid cases, while two more people died due to the viral disease, according to officials.

According to the Health Department, one fatality each was reported from Ajmer and Bikaner, taking the death toll to 9,576.

Of the new cases, 63 were reported from Jodhpur followed by 45 from Jaipur, 25 from Bikaner, 20 from Jalore, 19 from Ajmer, 14 from Udaipur, and 13 from Alwar among other places.

On Wednesday, 185 people recovered from the disease while there are 1,438 active Covid cases in the state, officials said.

