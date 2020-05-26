India News | COVID-19: Ramp Up Health Infra and Ensure Beds at Hospitals, Delhi Lt Guv Tells Health Dept

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed the health department to ramp up medical infrastructure and ensure beds and oxygenation facilities are available at hospitals, as the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 14,465 in the city.

Baijal issued the directions in a video conference with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and top officers of the health department and other departments concerned.

According to an official statement, the lieutenant governor asked the officials to monitor containment zones on a dynamic basis for focused action.

During the meeting, it was decided that real-time information will be provided in the public domain about availability of COVID beds in hospitals, it stated.

On Monday, the chief minister announced that his government is working to create an online system through which a COVID-19 patient will be able to find available beds in hospitals.

"The LG (Lt Governor) directed the health department to closely review the capacity building of medical infrastructure and remove bottlenecks immediately. He advised that trend of last 10-15 days should be analysed for future management," the statement said.

In the virtual meeting, Baijal was informed that case fatality rate in Delhi is at 1.96 per cent in comparison to the national average of 2.57 per cent.

"It was apprised that as on May 25, total 34 labs are functional in Delhi for COVID-19 tests. Total cumulative test done till dates are 174469 and positivity rate as on May 25 is 8.06 per cent," the statement said.

The health department had ordered 30,000 PPE kits (50,000 PPE in stock), 3.5 lakh N95 Masks, 28 Ventilators and 435 Oxygen concentrator, it added.

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 288, while 412 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection were reported on Tuesday, taking the virus tally in the city to 14,465, authorities said.

The city had recorded the highest spike in fresh cases -- 660 -- on May 22. On Monday, 635 fresh cases were reported.

