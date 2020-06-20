Thane, Jun 20 (PTI) Thane district reported 1,045 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a single day record, taking the count past the 20,000-mark to 20,565, while 27 deaths took the toll so far to 684, an official said.

Kalyan Dombivali continued to be a worrisome spot for the administration with 242 cases, the third consecutive day it has racked up 200-plus numbers.

"On June 18, there were 209 cases in Kalyan Dombivali. On June 19, it was 236. Of the 1,045 cases reported today, Thane city accounts for 176, MBMC 136, NMMC 172 and Ambernath 131," he said.

Hotpsot Bhiwandi accounted for 81 of the cases on Saturday, and its COVID-19 count is now 875, while the death toll reached 66, a mortality rate of 7.54 per cent, said the official.

"Navi Mumbai accounted for 10 of the 27 deaths that took place on Saturday. However, it also has a robust recovery rate of 57.24 per cent," he added.

Palghar district has 2,624 cases, including 96 deaths, dominated by Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation with 2,041 cases and 85 deaths.

