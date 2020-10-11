New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): India has crossed the landmark of over 60-lakh COVID-19 recoveries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

The MoHFW also said that the five states which have the maximum caseload in the country have also contributed to more than half of the total recoveries.

Also Read | Ayurveda Age-Old Science, Not Placebo: AYUSH Doctors’ Body Counters IMA’s Poser on New COVID-19 Protocol.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra (12,29,339 recoveries), Karnataka (5,61,610), Kerala (1,75,304), Andhra Pradesh (6,91,040) and Tamil Nadu (5,91,811) are the five states, respectively.

"India crosses the landmark milestone of more than 60 lakh recoveries. The 5 top states with maximum caseload (61 per cent active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3 percent) of the total recoveries," the MoHFW's tweet read.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Results Soon: When Will Final Answer Key and Scores be Declared? Check Result Date, Marking Scheme and Other Details.

As per the MoHFW on Saturday, with a surge of 73,272 cases, India's COVID-19 tally had reached 69,79,424. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)