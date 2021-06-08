Chennai, Jun 8 (PTI): Tamil Nadu has registered 18,023 new COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from Andhra Pradesh, pushing the caseload to 22,74,704 while 409 deaths pushed the toll to 27,765 the Health department said on Tuesday.

Recoveries went past the 20 lakh mark, with 31,045 people recovering on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number to 20,28,344, a medical bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 2,18,595.

Tamil Nadu reported its highest daily infection at 36,184 cases on May 21 and since then it has been witnessing a declining trend.

On May 30, the state saw its daily cases dropping below the 30,000 mark and on June 7 below 20,000.

Three districts constituted the bulk of new cases with Coimbatore adding 2,439 new cases followed by Erode (1,596) and Chennai (1,437).

The state capital, however, leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,19,574 cases overall.

The number of deaths also remains high in Chennai with 7,560 fatalities till date.

The number of samples tested today was at 1,70,112 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,90,62,609.

Chengalpet, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruppur, reported new cases each in excess of 500 while the rest was scattered across other districts.

Among the 409 deaths, 107 succumbed to the virus sans any pre-existing illness including a 23-year old woman from Vellore, the bulletin said.PTI VIJ SS

