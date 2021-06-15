Chennai, Jun 15 (PTI): Tamil Nadu recorded 11,805 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 23,78,298 while 267 deaths including that of an eight-month old girl child took the toll to 30,068.

According to a medical bulletin, 23,207 people were discharged Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 22,23,015 leaving 1,25,215 active infections.

The fresh coronavirus cases in the state included two returnees from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar respectively.

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest daily infection tally at 36,184 on May 21 and since then it has been reporting a declining trend.

On May 30, the state saw its daily cases dropping below the 30,000 mark and on June 7 below 20,000.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore and Erode constituted the majority of new infections, adding 1,563 and 1,270 new infections respectively while four districts-Chennai, Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruppur- added new cases in excess of 500.

The number of samples tested today was at 1,70,961 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,03,09,255.

Among the 267 deceased, 148 succumbed in government hospitals while the remaining died in private facilities.

As many as 63 of the fatalities were patients without any comorbidity or pre-existing illness, including an eight- month old girl child in Theni.

A private lab in Chennai was approved to hold COVID-19 testing pushing the overall laboratories operating in the state to 273 till date, the bulletin said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister M K Stalin held a meeting with new IAS officers who were posted as collectors of various districts.

While addressing the officials, he said the government took several measures towards strengthening medical infrastructure in the state in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and ensured that there was no shortage of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.PTI VIJ SS

