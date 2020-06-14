India News | COVID-19: Roads, Markets in Punjab Wear Deserted Look Amid Weekend Restrictions

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Roads and markets in most parts of Punjab wore a deserted look on Sunday with the state government imposing stricter lockdown restrictions on weekends.

Police personnel were deployed in adequate numbers across the state for implementing the lockdown strictly, officials said.

Inter-district movement was barred except for people with e-passes, they said, adding that no pass was required for such travel in case of a medical emergency.

All shops dealing with non-essential items stayed shut in the state, though chemist shops and departmental stores remained open.

In Ludhiana, there was no rush of people at Chaura bazaar, which is one of the busiest markets.

"E-pass is a must if anybody is on the road," a policeman in Ludhiana said.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Garg said police were strictly implementing the lockdown restrictions.

Police were patrolling throughout the district to ensure people stay indoors, the SSP said.

There was a drastic decline in the footfall of devotees at the Golden Temple in the morning on the occasion of 'Sangrand' (beginning of new month).

In Mohali, policemen were checking vehicles coming from Chandigarh and other parts.

The Punjab government on Thursday had ordered stricter lockdown on the weekends and public holidays.

The decision to tighten the curbs on weekends and holidays was taken amid apprehensions of COVID-19 reaching the community spread stage in Punjab and projections indicating that the peak in the state was still two months away.

As per fresh guidelines meant for weekends and public holidays, the inter-district movement had been barred except for e-pass holders, and only shops dealing with essential commodities and services would be allowed to operate on all days of the week.

Other shops, whether standalone or in shopping malls, shall remain closed on Sundays, while on Saturdays they can open till 5 pm.

