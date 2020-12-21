Ahmedabad, Dec 21 (PTI) Fines to the tune of Rs 8.82 crore have been collected between December 14 and 20 by police in Gujarat from people violating the mask rule amid the coronavirus outbreak and those spitting in public, an official said on Monday.

A release issued by the state police said fines were collected from 88,593 people, with Rs 1.25 crore collected on an average from 12,500 violators per day.

It said 8,536 people were arrested statewide under section 188 of IPC for violating COVID-19 guidelines, and 6,063 vehicles were seized under the Motor Vehicles Act in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara cities where night curfew is in place.

The fine for not wearing a mask in public places in the state is Rs 1,000.

