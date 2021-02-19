Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation has issued an order making it mandatory for passengers arriving from Kerala to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday said that the number of coronavirus patients in the last 8-10 days has been increasing.

"In last 8-10 days, the number of patients has been increasing but the situation is not worrisome. We are on alert. We have decided to increase COVID-19 testing. We may bring strict COVID-19 rules if the number of cases rises," Mohol said.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed Kerala and Maharashtra alone account for 75 per cent of new cases, 72 per cent of new recovered cases and 55 per cent of new deaths.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 4,892. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,787, while Tamil Nadu reported 454 new cases, the ministry said.

Maharashtra reported 5,427 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday.As many as 2,543 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 20,81,520 including 19,87,804 recovered cases. The state has 40,858 active cases and the death toll has mounted to 51,669. (ANI)

