Panaji, Oct 16 (PTI) People showing COVID-19 like symptoms but who have tested negative in RT-PCR tests will be considered as "proxy cases" and their records will be maintained separately in Goa, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.

The decision was taken on the basis of the "death audit report" in connection with the outbreak and was in keeping with World Health Organisation guidelines, he told reporters after a health review meeting here.

He said strict monitoring of patients in home isolation will help contain the outbreak soon and such persons would be given home isolation kits.

"If more than one person from a family test positive, each member of the family would be given home isolation kits with supplementary medicine supply. The health department would be developing a dashboard in association with state-run Goa Electronics Limited to monitor distribution of the kits," he added.

