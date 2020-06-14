India News | COVID-19: Second Round of Home Minister's Meeting with Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal Concludes

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The second round of meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over COVID-19 situation in the national capital concluded on Sunday evening.

Mayors of Delhi Municipal Corporations also attended the meeting at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"At this time, our only aim is to eliminate #COVID19 from Delhi. Our hospitals are well-equipped with beds, ventilators and other medical facilities," said Avtar Singh, North Delhi Mayor after attending the meeting.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting has been called by MHA on Monday to review the management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be attended by representatives of BJP, BSP, AAP, Delhi Congress apart from officials of Delhi government and Centre.

"Union Home Minister will hold an all-party meeting to review the management of COVID-19 situation in the National Capital Territory of Delhi at 1100 hrs on 15th June 2020 (Monday)," MHA said.

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Delhi Congress President said: "I have received a message from Union Home Ministry that an all-party meeting has been called for tomorrow over COVID-19 situation in Delhi and all over the country."

Delhi has recorded a total of 38,958 coronavirus cases, out of which 22,742 are active in the city. So far, 14,945 have been cured/migrated in the capital and 1,271 have died due to the lethal infection.

Earlier today after the first round of meeting, Shah announced a series of measures to tackle the disease in the national capital including increasing testing three times in six days, providing 500 converted rail coaches to add 8,000 beds and steps for the availability of 60 per cent coronavirus beds in private hospitals at lower rates.

The minister said that a comprehensive health survey of every person would be conducted in the containment zones of the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus.

"To be able to do contact mapping well in Delhi's containment zones, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be done from house to house. The report will come in one week. Aarogya Setu app will be downloaded in every person's mobile," he tweeted.

"Testing for the infection will be doubled in the next two days in the capital and tripled in six days," he added.

The Union Minister also said that a committee would be set up for 60 per cent beds in private hospitals at a lower rate for coronavirus patients.

"For the treatment of patients in private hospitals in the capital, a committee has been formed under the leadership of Dr Paul to provide 60 per cent of the beds in these hospitals at a low rate, to fix treatment and COVID-19 testing which will submit its report by tomorrow," he said.

"In a bid to provide correct information and guidelines for COVID-19 to small hospitals in Delhi, the Central government has decided to constitute a committee of senior doctors for telephonic guidance in AIIMS. The helpline number will be released tomorrow," he added. (ANI)

