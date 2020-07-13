Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Shop owners selling shrouds in Hyderabad are delivering them at the doorsteps of the deceased amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to COVID-19, we are not letting customers come to the shop and we are instead delivering the shrouds to their homes," Mohammed Hyder, a shopowner said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Case Filed Against 41 People from Meghalaya Who Attended Wedding in Assam Violating COVID-19 Protocol: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

Hyder said, "As a safety measure, we take the details of the deceased and after verifying, we deliver the shroud to their homes."

"We are an eight-member team and try to make at least 15 to 20 deliveries a day," Hyder said.

Also Read | Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Lockdown: PMC Issues List of Activities Allowed and Not Allowed; Here's What's Open and Shut.

Earlier, we also performed the last rites but now the family members of the deceased do it, he added.

Hyder's colleague Mohammed Taher said, "As it comes under essential services, we have started this new method of delivering shrouds to the family members of the deceased. At this time of the pandemic, it is necessary that we take such measures to stay safe." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)