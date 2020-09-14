New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday exuded confidence that the COVID-19 situation will soon be under control and people should not panic.

He also claimed that the Delhi government was the "first in the world" to start home isolation of coronavirus patients.

"The COVID-19 situation will be soon under control. We are testing more than 60,000 people every day. There is no need to panic, but people should be cautious and use face mask and follow other measures to prevent spread of the virus," Jain said while addressing a one-day session of the Delhi Assembly.

"We learnt from wherever we could in the fight against coronavirus and maintained transparency. Delhi government was the first in the world to start home isolation. We started use of pulse oximeters. I want to clarify that the treatment of corona in government hospitals is in no way less better than in private hospitals."

Jain said that the highest number of COVID-19 tests are being done in Delhi.

There are 500 permanent centres including dispensaries and hospitals where testing is being conducted, he said.

