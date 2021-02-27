Aurangabad, Feb 27 (PTI) In view of the rise in new coronavirus positive cases in Aurangabad city in Maharashtra, the civic body on Saturday ordered closure of tuitions for classes 5 to 9 and for class 11 till March 15, a senior official said.

The order to shut down these classes was passed by civic commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey in a bid to avoid gathering of students at the coaching institutes, he said, adding that online coaching is allowed.

However, coaching for classes 10 and 12 is allowed to continue with necessary precautions in view of forthcoming exams.

Aurangabad district on Friday reported 247 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection count to 49,813, according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)