New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): State-run oil and gas companies are setting up 100 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants in public health facilities across the country to save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi will be covered under the initiative, an Oil Ministry statement said on Thursday.

The PSA medical oxygen generation plants will cater to hospitals with 200 to 500 beds.

They employ technology provided by DRDO and CSIR, absorbing nitrogen from ambient air to concentrate oxygen. The oxygen thus generated will be supplied straight to patients admitted in the hospital.

Orders have been placed with the Indian vendors for these plants, and these will start becoming operational from this month itself, and by July, all such plants will come up, the statement added. (ANI)

