Surat, Sep 25 (PTI) Surat reported 300 new coronavirus positive cases on Friday, taking the district's overall tally to 26,715, Gujarat health department said.

This is the biggest one-day growth registered on Friday in terms of the number of cases for any district in the state.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: IANS-C Voter Survey Says 30.9% Prefer Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister.

With two deaths, the district's fatality count rose to 920, it said.

The city reported184 newcases, while the rural areas reported 116 cases. Both parts of the district reportedone death each.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: IANS-C Voter Survey Says PM Narendra Modi Still Largely Popular, Nitish Kumar May Face Voter Angst.

Of the total 285 recoveries reported during the day, 182 were from the city and 103 from the rural parts, the department said.

The number of patients discharged in the district rose to 24,265.

With 18,496 patients getting discharged from hospitals in Surat city, its recovery rate stood at 89.7 per cent, the Surat Municipal Corporation said.

Out of the city's eight zones, Athwa has reported the highest number of 3,641 cases so far, while Udhna has reported the lowest number of 1,703 cases, the civic body said.

As many as 35,969 persons have been quarantined in the city, and 3,934 in the rural parts, officials said.

Out of nine talukas in rural Surat, Kamrej has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at 1,367 and 82, respectively, officials said.

Umarpada has reported68 cases and one death so far, the lowest among the talukas, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)