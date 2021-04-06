Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Gujarat High Court will be shut for five days from April 10 to April 14 for carrying out the exercise of cleaning and sanitising the entire court building amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city of Ahmedabad as well as in the court premises.

The statement issued by the court on Tuesday read, "Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, there is a rapid surge in the COVID positive cases in Ahmedabad and cases in High Court premises are also increasing day by day. Therefore, it is required to carry out a deep, thorough and comprehensive exercise of cleaning and sanitising the entire premises of the High Court.

It further said, "For carrying out the above exercise, four to five days are required, and therefore, the Chief Justice has decided to close the High Court and its registry on Monday i.e. April 12, 2021, for carrying out an exercise of cleaning and sanitising the entire premises of the High Court from April 10, 2021 (Saturday) to April 14, 2021 (Wednesday)."

As per the statement, Judicial Academy, Auditorium, and offices situated in the High Court premises i.e. Kayda Mayan (Government Pleader Office), bank, post office, Treasury office, IT division, inside of the buildings such as courtrooms, chambers, departments, offices, record rooms, trash rooms, etc. will be covered in the sanitisation drive.

According to the union health ministry, Gujarat is among the eight states that have shown a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases. The state reported 3,160 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Pointing out that COVID-19 cases in the state are increasing, the Gujarat High Court earlier in the day directed the state government to take a decision on weekend curfew. The high court observed that there is a need for lockdown in the state and directed the Vijay Rupani-led state government to take a decision on the same in the next three to four days.

The court also ordered a ban on political programs in view of the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

