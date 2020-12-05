Port Blair, Dec 5 (PTI) Thirteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,742, a health department official said on Saturday.

The death toll remained at 61 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest Latest Updates: Farmers, Centre to Meet Again Today, Several Entry Points to Delhi Closed, ‘Bharat Bandh’ Called on December 8.

Of the fresh cases, five were detected during contact tracing, while eight have travel history, he said.

Fourteen more people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,611, the official said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Says PM Narendra Modi Misleading Farmers on Farm Laws, Urges Citizens to Support Protests.

The Union Territory now has 70 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,35,951 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)