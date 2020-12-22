Port Blair, Dec 22 (PTI) Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,888, a health department official said on Tuesday.

All the fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll increased to 62 after one more person succumbed to the infection, he said.

Eight people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,740, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 86 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,66,845 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.93 per cent, he added.

