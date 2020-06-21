Aurangabad, Jun 21 (PTI) With 170 new additions, the number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has mounted to 3,530, an official said on Sunday.

With four more persons succumbing to the infection, the death toll has gone up to 191 in Aurangabad, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Revamps COVID-19 Strategy, Each House Outside Containment Zone to be Monitored: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 21, 2020.

While 1,371 patients are under treatment, 1,968 others have been discharged after recovery so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)