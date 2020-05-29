India News | COVID-19 Tally in Dharavi Goes Up to 1,715 with 41 New Cases

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, Mumbai's largest slum, rose to 1,715 on Friday after 41 more people tested positive for the infection, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

No new death was reported in Dharavi, due to which the toll remained unchanged at 70, the official said.

Of the 41 new patients, as many as seven were found in Matunga Labour Camp locality of Dharavi alone, he said.

Dharavi, considered as the largest slum sprawl of Asia, has a population of over 6.5 lakh living in an area spread over 2.5 square kilometres.

