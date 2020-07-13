Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge in Tamil Nadu, with the state reporting 4,328 new cases on Monday. The state is the second-most affected state across the country after Maharashtra.

While 3,035 patients have been discharged, as many as 666 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases currently stands at 1,42,798, including 92,567 discharged case.

There are 48,196 active cases in the state. As many as 2,032 patients have succumbed to the pandemic, the state's health ministry said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, currently, there are 2,54,427 confirmed cases in Maharashtra. Of them, 1,40,325 have recovered.

Across the country, 8,78,254 cases have been reported confirmed. Of these 5,53,471 patients and recovered and 23,174 have lost their lives due to the pandemic. (ANI)

